Manchester United begin their defence of the FA Cup as they welcome Jaap Stam and his Reading side to Old Trafford in the the third round on Saturday.

The former Red Devils defender is sure to receive a rapturous reception at the Theatre of Dreams after winning the treble with United in 1999. The Dutchman is fondly remembered for his world-class performances in front of the Stretford End.

The cup victory at Wembley Stadium last term was former coach Louis van Gaal‘s parting gift to the north-west giants before making way for Jose Mourinho.

Here is how you can watch the action unfold:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 7

Time: 12.30 p.m. (GMT), 7.30 a.m. (ET)

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

TV Info: BT Sport 2 (UK only), Fox Sports 1 (U.S. only)

Live Stream: BT Sport App, Fox Soccer 2Go

Preview

After a difficult start to life in Manchester, Mourinho appears to finally have a grip on United’s evolution under his command.

The fallen Premier League giants are in formidable form, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic appears unlikely to be rested anytime soon in major competition.



Catherine Ivill – AMA/Getty Images



However, the visit of high-flying Championship side Reading could see the Swedish icon drop to the bench as Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial battle for the central berth at the point of the attack.

According to George Boulton of the Sun, United have the chance to grab their eighth consecutive victory in all competitions on Saturday, but the temptation will be to rotate the squad ahead of bigger challenges in the domestic league and UEFA Europa League.

However, Reading have won their last three league games and arrive at Old Trafford in solid form. Jordan Obita and Paul McShane returned to the first team in their last game against Bristol City, strengthening Stam‘s options ahead of his return to Manchester.

Blogger and United fan Adam Sweeney proclaimed the match is a chance for Mourinho to spread the load through the squad:

United have found their feet under Jose. On a strong run now and an opportunity against Reading to rest a few players. Lovely. — Adam Sweeney (@AdamWSweeney) January 2, 2017



JUSTIN TALLIS/Getty Images



Reading sit third in the Championship, and their ambitions to achieve promotion could also see them produce an unfamiliar lineup on their travels in the cup.

Stam might opt for damage limitation against a rampant United setup, or he could go for the jugular and attempt a giantkilling that would be fitting for the grand old competition.

The FA Cup is famous for its shocking results, as lower-league opposition slay the big guns of English football.

The competition rescued United’s season last year after Van Gaal failed to deliver the brand of football expected by fans and supporters. He lost his job as a result, but a tremendous run in the cup allowed the veteran coach to leave Old Trafford with his head held high and silverware under his arm.



Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images



Mourinho will not want circumstances to affect his team’s form, and he knows a shock exit could see his side lose their morale and verve.

However, United’s squad is deep, and the players around the fringes have started to perform as they rise off the bench.

The self-proclaimed Special One is likely to shuffle the pack against Reading, but do not be surprised if the hosts’ superstar players are waiting as substitutes, just in case the team gets into trouble against the Royals.