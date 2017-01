Image copyright

Millions of devotees are expected to turn out for a huge annual Roman Catholic procession in Manila.

Each year, a centuries-old wooden statue of Jesus Christ, called The Black Nazarene, is paraded through the Philippine capital.

This year, police and foreign embassies have advised attendees to be on alert for possible terror attacks.

The procession began early in the morning at the Quirino Grandstand. The dark wood statue of the Black Nazarene is thought to have been brought to the Philippines by missionaries from Mexico in 1606.





It survived a fire that destroyed the ship that carried it, as well as later earthquakes and World War Two bombings – making some think it has miraculous powers.





As the procession – called the traslacion – makes its way through the city, people scramble over each other to touch the statue, believing it will bring them fortune and good health.





The event results in many injuries every year – this man had collapsed from exhaustion.





Security is tight along the route, with officials warning that extremists may attempt to avenge the death of Islamist militant leader Mohammad Jaafar Maguid. He was killed by police last week.





Thousands of police have lined the route, jamming mobile phone signals and banning guns, drones and backpacks from the area.





The procession will arrive at the Quiapo Church by the evening. Last year 15 million people are thought to have been at the event during the course of the day and there are predictions for even more this year.





About 80% of Filipinos are Roman Catholic, which some combine with local superstitions and folk traditions.





