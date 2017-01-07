The story of Charles Manson, a notorious cult leader who ordered devoted members of his ‘Family’ to slaughter a number of people, including pregnant actress Sharon Tate

CULT leader Charles Manson is reportedly set to undergo surgery after he returned to a California prison from a hospital stay.

TMZ reports the convicted killer is now strong enough to have surgery to repair a lesion in his intestines that has caused significant bleeding.

According to TMZ, a source said Manson’s surgery could be done today, and he will also receive a blood transfusion.

The news comes as Manson is to be refused his bizarre deathbed wish to father another child.

Officials will not allow fiancee Afton ‘Star’ Burton, 27, to obtain sperm from the 82-year-old inmate.

According to The Sun, a source said no one outside prison would be getting access to his DNA.

“No matter what happens to Manson, none of his family are getting access to his DNA at this stage,” the source said.

“The officers and authorities will not let them get access to tissues or any fluids at all. He may be in hospital, but he is still considered to be under maximum security protection.

“Just because he may pass away does not affect that position.

“There is no room for sentiment or emotion when it comes to Manson — in fact especially because of Manson.

“Should he lose his life, even then the body will be handed over to coroners and at that stage it would need a court order and legal process to gain access to the DNA.

“It will be a complicated and troublesome process, not to mention how much outrage this may cause around the world.

“Many people will think this is a sick joke, but Manson has expressed his desire to add his family of four children.”

Manson was taken back to a California prison after a hospital stay for an unspecified medical problem.

Manson, 82, was at California State Prison, Corcoran as of Saturday, Jeffrey Callison, a spokesman for the state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, confirmed.

“We never stated he was anywhere else,” Callison said in an email.

“Medical privacy laws do not allow (the department) to discuss inmates’ medical issues, if any.” The department has declined to comment on reports from TMZ and the Los Angeles Times that earlier in the week Manson was taken to a hospital in Bakersfield, south of the prison.

While the prison has medical facilities, California prisoners generally are sent to outside hospitals if they need “surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature,” Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the federal receiver who controls prison medical care, said.

Manson is serving a life sentence for orchestrating the 1969 murders of pregnant actor Sharon Tate and six others in Southern California.

Messages like “Pigs” and a misspelled “Healter Skelter” were scrawled in the victims’ blood on their walls and doors.

The cult leader had attracted disaffected young people who lived in an old movie ranch on the edge of Los Angeles that Manson turned into a commune.

Prosecutors said Manson and his “family” of followers were trying to incite a race war he dubbed “Helter Skelter,” taken from the Beatles song.

Manson, followers Susan Atkins, Patricia Krenwinkel, Leslie Van Houten and Charles “Tex” Watson were convicted of murder and sentenced to death.

All were spared execution when a US Supreme Court ruling temporarily banned the death penalty in 1972.