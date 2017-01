He became the first president to visit Hiroshima, in May 2016, and made history with a speech in Havana last year, telling Cuba it was “time to leave the past behind”. he was the first US president to visit the neighbour since 1928.

He announced America’s pivot to Asia during a trip to Indonesia in 2009, where he had lived for several years as a boy, and before winning the election he delivered a rock star address in Berlin, drawing comparisons with JFK.