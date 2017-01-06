Of course one of the joys of travelling – indeed one of the reasons why we feel compelled to travel in the first place – is to meet new people. These relationships may be as fleeting as a monsoon shower, or they may last a lifetime; either way they can leave an indelible mark on your trip.

Any timeworn traveller will tell you that sociable souls appear in the most unlikely places – hovels, dictatorships, war zones – but some countries are more sociable than others.

At least that’s according to the Legatum Prosperity Index, which, as part of its annual stocktake of global prosperity, has given a “social capital” score to the world’s nations, ranking them out of 100 in categories such as strength of personal relationships, civic participation and social network support.

The index claims Australasia is the most sociable corner of the globe with New Zealand topping the table, followed by Australia. Canada, on the other side of the world, was ranked third.

The 10 most sociable countries New Zealand – 68.95 (out of 100) Australia – 67.60 Canada – 66.23 United States – 65.45 Iceland – 65.34 Norway – 65.06 Denmark – 64.49 Malta – 63.77 Germany – 63.21 Ireland – 63.09

The UK just missed out on a top 10 place; it came 12th, sandwiched between Finland and the Netherlands, which were ranked 11th and 13th respectively.

The foot of the table featured troubled nations such as Burundi and Yemen, but it also included more popular destinations such as Morocco and China.



Troubled Burundi had the lowest “social capital” rating of all countries



Not all countries were included in the rankings: the Legatum Prosperity Index did not give scores to a handful of nations including Bosnia, Myanmar and secretive North Korea.

The 10 least sociable countries Burundi – 35 (out of 100) Yemen – 35.82 Benin – 36 Togo – 39.43 Afghanistan – 39.71 Morocco – 39.76 Central African Republic – 40.71 Angola – 41.10 Armenia – 41.51 China – 41.55

Now in its tenth year, the Legatum Prosperity Index was founded as a more enlightened alternative to Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which has traditionally been used as the yardstick for measuring prosperity.

Over the years the authors of the index have identified what they call “104 pillars of prosperity”, which address everything from politics to the environment. Their latest report concludes that, overall, New Zealand is the most prosperous nation on Earth, followed by Norway and Finland. And the UK? It was ranked 10th.