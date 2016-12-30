In a covering note Mr Powell asked that a minute of the meeting was not widely circulated as “it would be very embarrassing and gravely damaging to our interests if the contents of so frank a discussion of one of our closest allies were to become known”.

According to a confidential minute prepared by Mr Powell, the meeting examined questions such as “Who are the Germans?”, “Have the Germans changed?” and “What will be the consequences of reunification?”.

A range of views were aired and, Mr Powell reported, some at the seminar “asked how a cultured and cultivated nation had allowed itself to be brain-washed into barbarism. If it had happened once, could it not happen again?

“Apprehension about Germany did not relate just to the Nazi period, but to the whole post-Bismarckian era, and inevitably caused deep distrust.

“The way in which the Germans currently used their elbows and threw their weight about in the European community suggested that a lot had still not changed.”

He added: “In sum, no-one had serious misgivings about the present leaders or political elite of Germany. But what about ten, fifteen or twenty years from now?

“Could some of the unhappy characteristics of the past re-emerge with just as destructive consequences?”