Mr Morris also arranged for Antony Jay, the writer of TV hit comedy Yes Minister, to present “30 second clips of good and bad ministerial performances” to a group of ministers in 12 Downing Street, the traditional office of the Government Chief Whip.

Mrs Thatcher agreed to attend the meeting on November 9 – and to Mr Morris’s suggestion that the session did not feature clips of her own appearances at Prime Minister’s Questions.

The cameras finally broadcast from the House of Commons chamber on November 21.

Thatcher was against protecting BBC from losing flagship sporting events

Margaret Thatcher was against protecting so-called sporting “crown jewels” such as Wimbledon and the FA Cup final from disappearing from terrestrial television onto satellite channels.

The Prime Minister’s belief that any protections “should be very limited and phased out as quickly as possible” is set out in newly released Whitehall files by the National Archive.

The Government first set out a list of 10 sporting events including cricket test matches involving England, the Olympic Games, Grand National, the Wimbledon tennis championships and FA Cup final to be kept on the terrestrial television.

However, when ministers met to reconsider the list in 1989, Mrs Thatcher and her Chancellor Nigel Lawson backed plans to water it down.