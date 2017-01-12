She was overjoyed at Mr Trump’s election, calling the result an “additional stone in the building of a new world” and saying it boded well for her chances.

Ms Le Pen is currently leading in some polls for the first round of the French presidential election, which will take place in April, though Francois Fillon, the former prime minister, holds the advantage in a potential runoff.

Steve Bannon, Mr Trump’s chief strategist, joined the Trump campaign from Breitbart, the right-wing website which has supported Ms Le Pen as well as other right-wing European politicians including Nigel Farage.