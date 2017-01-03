Fisher’s sense of humor was as infectious as it was legendary. “I would do crazy things to amuse her on the set,” Hamill, 65, wrote. “Making her laugh was always a badge of honor…The lengths I would go to hear her laugh—there were no limits. I loved her and loved making her laugh.”

Throughout their four decades of friendship, Fisher “would do these crazy things and make me do these crazy things, but I really don’t think they were crazy after all. In a way, it was a defense mechanism for her. She was so off the wall, she could use it as protection,” Hamill said. “Part of what was so poignant about her was that she was vulnerable, that there was this glimmer of a little girl that was so appealing and it roused the protective nature in my personality.”