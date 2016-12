London-listed miners are poised for their biggest annual gain since 2009 as firmer oil and commodity prices pushed the sector higher.

So far this year, the FTSE 350 mining index has rallied by 102pc. Yesterday, Anglo American jumped 40p to £11.66, BHP Billiton advanced 54p to £13.12, Rio Tinto rose 102.5p to £31.67, Glencore was 6.3p higher at 276.9p and Antofagasta closed 10p at 685.5p.