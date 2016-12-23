Abbington said that the couple’s two children had felt “quite vulnerable” after the split, but “they’re very cool. They know they’re so loved, and have a huge support network around them of both our families and friends”.

She added: “He sees the children as much as he wants to, and [will spend] Christmas here. We play it by ear on childcare, and it’s working so far.

“They’ll get the best of us now, which is far better than living in a house that’s not harmonious.”

In a separate interview, Freeman also confirmed the split. He told the Financial Times: “It’s very, very amicable — I’ll always love Amanda.”

Read the full interview in Stella on Sunday, January 1