Freeman told The Observer: “We did this series not being together, which was kind of odd, although we were doing it as friends and we’re still very close.

“It’s always interesting doing stuff with your partner because you know each other better than anybody else and that was obviously still the case with this series.

“But it wasn’t lost on , and Amanda that ‘oh look, we’re holding our fictional baby, remember this?”

Abbington told the Sunday Telegraph’s Stella Magazine that the coupe had an friendly separation and still see each other regularly.

“It’s all totally fine. Martin and I remain best friends and love each other, and it was entirely amicable, but we realised we’d come to the end of our time together.

“There was no hostility, really; we just said that we couldn’t live together any more. So he moved out to a flat in north London, I stayed at home, and we’ve started a new chapter. He sees the children as much as he wants to.”