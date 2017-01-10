Eredivisie club Heerenveen have won the race to sign Real Madrid’s young star Martin Odegaard, who has agreed an 18-month loan deal with the Dutch outfit.

The news was confirmed via Heerenveen’s Twitter feed on Tuesday:

Welcome @martinio98! 💙⚽️🔥 pic.twitter.com/tyzkZw5OmS — sc Heerenveen (@scHeerenveen) January 10, 2017

Marca reported he will move to the Dutch top-flight side until the end of next season, via The Sun‘s Matt Heath-Smith.

OFFICIAL: Martin Ødegaard has completed an 18-month loan move from Real Madrid to Heerenveen pic.twitter.com/tUkW3l7x38 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 10, 2017

Per Carlos Forjanes in AS, it has long been expected that the 18-year-old Norway international would spend some time away from Real, with the Bundesliga previously seen as the best place for him to thrive.

French club Rennes were then in the driving seat, and Odegaard went to watch them play in early December, per Sergio Gomez in AS.

But Odegaard has now moved to Heerenveen, and he will likely be given more opportunities to play first-team football in the Eredivisie, which should allow him to improve and start to fulfil his huge potential.

Madrid-based football writer Thore Haugstad provided Odegaard’s Real stats and expressed excitement at the move:

Exciting Ødegaard move. About time too, given constant loan rumours and the Rennes deal that collapsed in August. — Thore Haugstad (@Haugstad1006) January 10, 2017

Ødegaard leaving Castilla with 5 goals in 62 league games; incidentally the same number he recorded in 23 league games at Strømsgodset. — Thore Haugstad (@Haugstad1006) January 10, 2017

Norwegian Odegaard is widely regarded as one of the brightest young talents in European football, and he moved to Los Blancos from Stromsgodset in January 2015 having been courted by the likes of Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

It was initially reported that Odegaard struggled to integrate himself with the Real Madrid Castilla side, because of his huge €100,000-per-week salary, per Sport.

Meanwhile, Odegaard’s former mental coach Klaus Pettersen questioned his long-term future at the Bernabeu, per Kristan Heneage for Goal.com.

A move away from Madrid should benefit Odegaard as the pressure on him will be relieved, and he will have more opportunities to improve his play.