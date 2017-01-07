Pity poor Thor. In his third solo film, “Thor: Ragnarok,” Chris Hemsworth’s alter ego 1) loses his trusty hammer; 2) has to survive a gladiator battle against his buddy the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo); and must save his homeland from the powerful Hela (Cate Blanchett).

Sucks for him, but are you not entertained already?

Marvel recently released a full synopsis and behind-the-scenes photo of director Taika Waititi and Hemsworth (that’s the pic above) to tease the new film, which arrives in November.

Here’s the synopsis:

“In Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok – the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization – at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger – the Incredible Hulk! ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ is directed by Taika Waititi and returns Chris Hemsworth starring as Thor and Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as Loki. They are joined by Cate Blanchett, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Tessa Thompson and Karl Urban, with Mark Ruffalo and Anthony Hopkins. Kevin Feige is producing with Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Thomas M. Hammel and Stan Lee serving as executive producers. The story is by Craig Kyle & Christopher Yost and Stephany Folsom, and the screenplay is by Eric Perason.”

The Hulk vs. Thor should be epic, but we’re also excited for Cate Blanchett as “the ruthless Hela.” Also, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange is meant to have a fairly significant role in “Thor: Ragnarok,” which makes sense considering the post-credits scene of his own movie.

“Thor: Ragnarok” opens Nov. 3.

