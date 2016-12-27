The Caesar tapestries, last seen in the background of a watercolour painted in the 19th century, had since mysteriously disappeared and their whereabouts was not known – until now.

Professor Beard believes she may have stumbled across one of them at Persian Gallery, a shop selling antique carpets in mid-town Manhattan.

If its authenticity is confirmed the set will be returned to Henry VIII’s former home at Hampton Court Palace, where it was originally displayed.

Professor Beard, from the University of Cambridge, found the tapestries during her research into how Roman emperors were depicted in later European art.

The Caesar tapestries were a key piece of the story of how classical iconography was adopted by monarchs such as Henry for their own purposes.

Professor Beard told The Times: “I was searching for an image for a lecture and I put ‘Caesar tapestry’ into the search engine and saw it on Google images.” She added: “They were colossally valuable. They were the most prized possessions of the royal household.

“When the property of Charles I was inventoried after his execution these tapestries were the second most valuable thing in the whole of the royal collection.”