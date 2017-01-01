PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 1 (UPI) — Former M*A*S*H co-star William Christopher has died of lung cancer at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 84.

The actor’s agent confirmed his passing Saturday morning to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Two weeks ago, he took a turn for the worse,” the agent said in a statement. “Hospice began this week at his home, and he went peacefully without pain this morning.”

Best known for his portrayal of kindly Father John Mulcahy on the Korean War-set sitcom and its short-lived spinoff series AfterMASH, the Illinois native also appeared on The Andy Griffith Show, Gomer Pyle, Hogan’s Heroes, That Girl, Nichols, The Patty Duke Show, Death Valley Days, The Virginian, Alias Smith and Jones, Mad About You, Murder, She Wrote, Diagnosis Murder, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman and Team Knight Rider, Variety noted. His film credits include The Fortune Cookie, The Shakiest Gun in the West, With Six You Get Egg Roll and Hearts of the West.

He recently played a recurring role on the daytime soap Days of Our Lives.

Christopher is survived by Barbara, his wife of more than 50 years, and his sons John and Ned.