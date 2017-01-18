In a quirk of timing, Mr Johnson’s intervention came hours before Sajid Javid, the Communities Secretary, delivered a speech at the Holocaust Educational Trust condemning people who make “glib comparisons” belittling the horrors of the War.

Downing Street later rushed to clarify that Mr Johnson – who enraged Brussels during the EU referendum campaign when he implicitly compared the European Union to the Third Reich – “was not in any way suggesting anyone was a Nazi”.

Elsewhere in Europe leaders continued to digest the implications of Mrs May’s Lancaster House speech, welcoming her newfound clarity on the key issues of immigration and Single Market membership, but equally warning of the “arduous task” ahead.

Jean-Claude Juncker, the European Commission president, said the EU was “not in a hostile mood” towards Britain, but predicted a “very, very, very difficult” negotiation with Britain as a third country outside Europe. “We want a fair deal with Britain, and a fair deal for Britain. But a fair deal means a fair deal for the European Union, too,” he said.