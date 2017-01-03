“It would be better to use those spaces to help the needy of the area, spaces for hospitality, shelter and help for those who suffer, as the Holy Father teaches,” Sgreccia said.

Despite the holy outrage in some quarters, two nuns were spotted on Tuesday lunchtime going inside the fast food joint.

In a statement, McDonald’s emphasised that the new restaurant was in a popular tourist area outside the Vatican, although the building itself is Holy See property.

“As is the case whenever McDonald’s operates near historic sites anywhere in Italy, this restaurant has been fully adapted with respect to the historical environment,” the company said.