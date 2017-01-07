Pixar’s first “Cars” movie came out 11 years ago, so it makes sense for “Cars 3” to flip the script and now show one-time rookie Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) as the struggling veteran of the track.

Entertainment Weekly just shared new photos and details on “Cars 3,” emphasizing the generation gap story of “mobile millennials vs. mid-size cars with midlife crises.” However, despite the new villain being an entitled Millennial — voiced by Armie Hammer — the new hero is also a Millennial — voiced by Cristela Alonzo.

JACKSON STORM

CARS 3Jackson Storm (voice of Armie Hammer)Jackson Storm is fast, sleek and ready to race. A frontrunner in the next generation of racers, StormÃ­s quiet confidence and cocky demeanor are off-puttingÃ³but his unmatched speed threatens to redefine the sport. Trained on high-tech simulators that are programmed to perfect technique and maximize velocity, Jackson Storm is literally built to be unbeatableÃ³and he knows it.Â©2016 DisneyÃ¯Pixar. All Rights Reserved.Director Brian Fee shared his take on villain Jackson Storm, leader of the new wave of tech-savvy vehicles: “Jackson was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Everything comes easy to him, and everything about him says he’s faster, so much so that we’ve designed him so that even when he’s standing next to McQueen, McQueen looks old. […] He thinks the world is his. He’s taking over. He’s owed it. […] He thinks the future of racing and the high-tech ways they train and what they can do means they’re taking the sport to a new level, and the older guys had their day, and it’s done, and they have no place in the future of racing.”

If that sounds like the ultimate Millennial cliché, fear not. Because we also have….

CRUZ RAMIREZ

CARS 3Cruz Ramirez (voice of Cristela Alonzo)Cruz Ramirez is a sunny-but-fierce unconventional trainer at the Rust-eze Racing Center. She expertly arms the team's talented rookies with cutting-edge tools to tear up the trackÃ³but she nearly stalls when her longtime idol Lightning McQueen shows up. While sheÃ­d love to help him find his way back to the top, she knows the competition is faster than ever, and victory is all about speedÃ³or is it?Â©2016 DisneyÃ¯Pixar. All Rights Reserved.Ramirez is Lightning McQueen’s new trainer. She’s young, like Jackson, but a lifelong fan of McQueen, described as “optimistic, sunny, fierce, and friendly.” Fee added, “Whereas others like Jackson would look at McQueen and dump him, Cruz isn’t like that at all. She’s the most optimistic person in the world and wants to do anything to help.”

CARS 3NEXT-GEN TAKES THE LEAD Ã³ Jackson Storm (voice of Armie Hammer), a frontrunner in the next generation of racers, posts speeds that even Lightning McQueen (voice of Owen Wilson) hasnÃ­t seen. "Cars 3" is in theaters June 16, 2017. Â©2016 DisneyÃ¯Pixar. All Rights Reserved.“Cars 3” is scheduled for release June 16.

