Pixar’s first “Cars” movie came out 11 years ago, so it makes sense for “Cars 3” to flip the script and now show one-time rookie Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) as the struggling veteran of the track.

Entertainment Weekly just shared new photos and details on “Cars 3,” emphasizing the generation gap story of “mobile millennials vs. mid-size cars with midlife crises.” However, despite the new villain being an entitled Millennial — voiced by Armie Hammer — the new hero is also a Millennial — voiced by Cristela Alonzo.

JACKSON STORM

Director Brian Fee shared his take on villain Jackson Storm, leader of the new wave of tech-savvy vehicles: “Jackson was born with a silver spoon in his mouth. Everything comes easy to him, and everything about him says he’s faster, so much so that we’ve designed him so that even when he’s standing next to McQueen, McQueen looks old. […] He thinks the world is his. He’s taking over. He’s owed it. […] He thinks the future of racing and the high-tech ways they train and what they can do means they’re taking the sport to a new level, and the older guys had their day, and it’s done, and they have no place in the future of racing.”

If that sounds like the ultimate Millennial cliché, fear not. Because we also have….

CRUZ RAMIREZ

Ramirez is Lightning McQueen’s new trainer. She’s young, like Jackson, but a lifelong fan of McQueen, described as “optimistic, sunny, fierce, and friendly.” Fee added, “Whereas others like Jackson would look at McQueen and dump him, Cruz isn’t like that at all. She’s the most optimistic person in the world and wants to do anything to help.”

“Cars 3” is scheduled for release June 16.

