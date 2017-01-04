“So she is happy and [the relationship is] taking off, which is good, and I wish them all the best. I couldn’t be happier for her.

“I think it is wonderful. As long as he takes care of and loves Meg, he doesn’t have to do anything else… he looks like a genuinely good man – and he was in the services as well. He looks happy, he looks like he’s stress-free and like he could be a good guy for Meg.

“They get along and that’s what matters…Prince Harry is lucky.

“She’s the right girl for the job [of being a princess]. It’s not a job but she’s the right girl. You couldn’t get a more refined, well-rounded person than her.

“Look at them when they look at each other – they love each other. So it’ll be great, it’ll be royal. I just want her to be happy.”

Thomas Jr, a window fitter who lives in Oregon, said Miss Markle, 35, had a happy childhood and coped well with her parents’ divorce when she was just six.

He said: “Meghan is already accomplished in life and now there’s this on top of it. I mean it’s every girl’s dream to become a princess but she never said anything about it.

“She did like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid but she never had a Prince Harry poster or anything like that. But still, I think she fits the bill more than anyone.”