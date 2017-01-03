A far-Right publisher announced what it called “an unabridged edition without the good guy comments” last year, but prosecutors say the book appears not to have gone on sale.

Mein Kampf’s republication has not been without controversy in Germany. Levi Salomon, spokesman for Germany’s Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Anti-Semitism, described it as a “book of hatred”.

Florian Sepp, the Bavarian state librarian, described it as “too dangerous for the general public”.

But the Institute for Contemporary History denied that its new edition had made Hitler’s ideology more socially acceptable in modern Germany.

“One the contrary, discussion about Hitler’s world view and how to deal with his propaganda has offered the opportunity to look at its disastrous roots and consequences at a time when authoritarian political ideas and right-wing slogans are once again gaining followers,” Andreas Wirsching, the institute’s director, said.

Sales of the new edition are dwarfed by the book’s success in Hitler’s lifetime, when it became a standard wedding gift to new couples.