“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” — Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep was already a legend before her speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, but she gained another level of fame — and, to some, infamy — in her takedown of President-elect Donald Trump and his policies.

Viola Davis presented Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, and Streep zeroed in on Trump by mentioning the one performance that stood out most to her: When Trump was shown apparently mocking a disabled reporter: “There was nothing good about it, but it did its job,” she said. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same. … Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

She called for members of the press to do their jobs in holding Trump accountable, and asked others to help protect the press under Trump’s administration. She ended her speech by quoting her friend Princess Leia, aka Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

The speech made waves online, with supporters praising it and Trump backers considering it more leftist Hollywood prattle.

One thing #MerylStreep got right was how much middle working class Americans hates self righteous, pompous Hollywood right now. — Anngee (@Anngintn) January 9, 2017

Awaiting @realDonaldTrump’s tweet storm calling #MerylStreep stupid & a loser

The #Trump zealots are already doing it

Pathetic & predictable — PSM DEM GARY (@GaryPSM) January 9, 2017

Beautiful, eloquent and strong. #MerylStreep — XXBRIIXX (@MissBriFemme) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep pretentious celebrities spewing platitudes out of context invites more pretentious celebrities to follow suit — ANDY (@andyk47) January 9, 2017

#MerylStreep so disappointed that you ruined my night with your ridiculous rhetoric #GoldenGlobes#stfu#celebritiesstfu — ToniStew (@stewsgirl43) January 9, 2017

Thank you for using the power of your voice #merylstreep and calling for empathy and responsibility in what will proove to be trying times — Rita Rollman (@LadyJ1175) January 9, 2017

When you get a ten point diatribe on ‘Proof Donald Trump Did Not Mock A Disabled Reporter’ #MerylStreep won. — The Red Pill (@RedPillAmerica) January 9, 2017

In a way it’s like they didn’t learn anything from the election. Normal people don’t WANT HW to influence them. #MerylStreep#GoldenGlobes — 🔫 Your Local Jacob (@YTM1staWu1fy) January 9, 2017

I wonder how long it will be before Trump throws a twitter tantrum over the speech #MerylStreep gave at the #GoldenGlobes — Lucas Brodsky (@TweetKingLucas) January 9, 2017

Oh #Merylstreep u lost my respect tonight where all your tears for all of the Clinton crimes and the violence that’s followed her. — Lee (@Leerose1985) January 9, 2017

She speaks with her heart and mind. Meryl could have made it about her award but instead spoke the truth for those who can’t #MerylStreep — Julie Parco (@261Hiddenhill) January 9, 2017

To the people complaining #MerylStreep shouldnt talk about politics: she wasn’t talking about poltics, she was talking about decency. — Edmundo Gallegos (@Edmundo_Gallego) January 9, 2017

Chris Pine, who presented after Streep, thanked her for her empathy, calling it the most important speech of the night.

Streep was not the only one to call out Trump. In his monologue, Jimmy Fallon joked that the Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” and he also compared Trump to villain King Joffrey from “Game of Thrones”: “What would it be like if King Joffrey had lived? Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.”

Donald Trump loves to react to public insults on Twitter, so it remains to be seen if he’ll react to Streep’s speech or any of Fallon’s jokes.

[via: The Hollywood Reporter]

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.