“Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.” — Meryl Streep

Meryl Streep was already a legend before her speech at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, but she gained another level of fame — and, to some, infamy — in her takedown of President-elect Donald Trump and his policies.

Viola Davis presented Meryl Streep with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes, and Streep zeroed in on Trump by mentioning the one performance that stood out most to her: When Trump was shown apparently mocking a disabled reporter: “There was nothing good about it, but it did its job,” she said. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out my head because it wasn’t in a movie, it was in real life. That instinct to humiliate when it’s modeled by someone in a public platform, it filters down into everyone’s life because it gives permission for others to do the same. … Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

She called for members of the press to do their jobs in holding Trump accountable, and asked others to help protect the press under Trump’s administration. She ended her speech by quoting her friend Princess Leia, aka Carrie Fisher: “Take your broken heart, make it into art.”

The speech made waves online, with supporters praising it and Trump backers considering it more leftist Hollywood prattle.

Chris Pine, who presented after Streep, thanked her for her empathy, calling it the most important speech of the night.

Streep was not the only one to call out Trump. In his monologue, Jimmy Fallon joked that the Globes was “one of the few places left where America still honors the popular vote,” and he also compared Trump to villain King Joffrey from “Game of Thrones”: “What would it be like if King Joffrey had lived? Well, in 12 days we’re going to find out.”

Donald Trump loves to react to public insults on Twitter, so it remains to be seen if he’ll react to Streep’s speech or any of Fallon’s jokes.

[via: The Hollywood Reporter]

Want more stuff like this? Like us on Facebook.



Source link

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY