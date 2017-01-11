A tiny shire in outback Australia which filmed a road being built and posted it online was stunned to discover that the video has gone viral and been viewed more than fourteen million times.

The shire of Moora, a small wheat farming district with a population of 2,800, used a drone to film a three-mile stretch of road being resurfaced and posted the footage on Facebook in December.

Alan Leeson, the shire’s chief executive, said he thought the computer system had been “hacked” when he discovered the video had been viewed by millions and shared more than 360,000 times.

“We had a lot of views by Christmas, might have been about 5000 which we thought, ‘that’s a lot’, but around New Year it just took off,” he told Fairfax Media.

“We thought, ‘we’ve been hacked’, but it’s all been checked out.”