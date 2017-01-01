Arsenal have announced star midfielder Mesut Ozil will not face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Sunday, as the Germany international has an illness.

The club replied to rumours on social media, confirming the news:

We’ve seen a lot of tweets about this, so to clarify…@MesutOzil1088 misses #AFCvCPFC due to illness pic.twitter.com/mrHON4I0mq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) January 1, 2017

Ozil is the most creative player Arsenal have and much of their attacking play flows through him. The playmaker racked up a phenomenal 19 assists in the Premier League last season and created a staggering 144 chances, according to Squawka.

While the likes of Santi Cazorla, Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey can all make opportunities for their team-mates, an injury to Ozil is undoubtedly a huge blow to the Gunners’ play in the final third, as none can match both the German’s vision and his remarkable consistency to produce chances each week.



Shaun Botterill/Getty Images



The 28-year-old also works far harder than he is often given credit for, so not only will his team-mates have to fill in for him in an attacking sense but also match the ground he covers. Expect Sanchez to move away from the striker position, with Olivier Giroud likely playing in front of the Chilean against the Eagles.

In the short term, the Gunners can cope with an absence even of Ozil, but injuries have become a real problem for Arsenal in recent years.

If they’re to sustain a challenge for the Premier League title—something they’ve been unable to do for some time, in part due to the raft of injuries they seemingly have to deal with every year—it’s crucial their best players stay fit, and for none is that more true than Ozil.