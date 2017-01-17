The joint statement by the three transport ministers of Malaysia, Australia and China said the search would be suspended until any new information emerged.

“The decision to suspend the underwater search has not been taken lightly nor without sadness,” the statement said.

“Whilst combined scientific studies have continued to refine areas of probability, to date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft… We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located.”

The lack of resolution has caused agony for family members of the flight’s passengers, who have begged officials to continue the hunt for their loved ones.

A next-of-kin support group called Voice 370 said it was “dismayed” by the announcement, adding that investigators could not leave the matter unsolved.

“In our view, extending the search to the new area defined by the experts is an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interest of aviation safety,” Voice 370 said.