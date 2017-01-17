Image copyright

Blaine Alan Gibson Image caption



Pieces probably from the plane have been found as far away as Madagascar





The search for the Malaysian airliner that disappeared three years ago with 239 on board has been suspended.

In a statement, Australia, Malaysia and China said the decision was taken with “sadness” after a fruitless search in more than 120,000 sq km (46,300 miles) of the Indian Ocean.

Families of the victims called it an “irresponsible” move that must be reconsidered.

Flight MH370 vanished en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur in 2014.

So far only seven of the 20 pieces of recovered debris have been identified as definitely or highly likely to be from the Boeing 777.

MH370: What we know

The passengers on board MH370

Relatives’ anger at ‘ignored’ debris

One man’s search for answers

A report in November 2016 said the plane probably made a “high and increasing rate of descent” into the Indian Ocean.

“Whilst combined scientific studies have continued to refine areas of probability, to date no new information has been discovered to determine the specific location of the aircraft,” Tuesday’s joint statement said.

“We remain hopeful that new information will come to light and that at some point in the future the aircraft will be located.”

However, Voice370, a family support group, said the search must continue and be extended to include an area of some 25,000 sq km north of the current one, recommended by a report released by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau last December.

It was “an inescapable duty owed to the flying public in the interests of aviation safety”.

“Stopping at this stage is nothing short of irresponsible, and betrays a shocking lack of faith in the data, tools and recommendations of an array of official experts assembled by the authorities themselves.”