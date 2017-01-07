Jarvis Landry’s touchdown celebration last weekend was a costly one.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver was hit with separate fines for unsportsmanlike conduct after scoring on an 8-yard reception in the second quarter last Sunday during a 34-14 loss to the New England Patriots.

He was fined $24,309 for grabbing his crotch and $24,309 for slamming his helmet for a total of $48,618.

Landry ended the regular season with 94 catches for 1,136 yards and four touchdowns. In Landry’s first three NFL seasons, he has 288 catches.

The Dolphins travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in an AFC wild-card playoff game.