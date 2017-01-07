MIAMI — The Heat are living the painful life of NBA rebuilders.

Medical maladies have stripped them of their best player (Chris Bosh) and their most prized prospect (Justise Winslow). An exodus of elite talent—first LeBron James in 2014, then Dwyane Wade this past summer—has left this transitional organization clinging to future hopes while laboring through a present composed of good-not-great leaders, still-developing prospects and roster-filling vagabonds.

But neither lowered expectations nor draft lottery hopes can mask the ugliness of their descent. They own the league’s third-lowest winning percentage (.297), a bottom-third net efficiency (minus-3.2) and more losing streaks of at least five games (three) than they suffered over the previous eight seasons combined (two).

Yet, this isn’t a wasted campaign. By looking beyond the mountain of losses, one can find some relief to cushion the on-court agony.

    

Fast-Tracking Development


Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

From left to right: Tyler Johnson, Hassan Whiteside, Erik Spoelstra, Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson.

Miami’s primary objective is the maturation of its core four: Winslow, Hassan Whiteside, Tyler Johnson and Josh Richardson. The Heat’s new roster dynamics pressed all four into prominent positions, and each seized his opportunity in his own way.

Winslow made his mark as a jack of all trades, before his development was delayed indefinitely: The Heat announced the 20-year-old sophomore will undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder that will likely end his season.

Prior to the ailment, his progress didn’t always show up in the box score—due in large part to his abysmal 35.4 field-goal percentage—but his contributions were clear to the discerning eye.

The Heat (11-26 after Wednesday’s win over the Sacramento Kings) fared 4.3 points better per 100 possessions with Winslow than without, a mark only reserve big man Willie Reed (plus-6.6) topped. Winslow’s versatility put him in a constantly changing role, and his numbers fluctuated the same. But he had nights where it all came together, none greater than a 23-point, 13-rebound gem against the Los Angeles Lakers on Dec. 22.

