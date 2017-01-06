At an event at the Institute for Government in London on Thursday, Mr Haldane said there was a “disconnect” between political warnings about Brexit and the “remarkably placid” state of the markets. He added that the worst predictions may turn out to be “just scare stories”.

Mr Haldane made the concession as new figures suggested Britain was the fastest growing of all advanced economies last year after the services sector defied gloomy forecasts to hit a 17-month high.

“Let’s go back to a different crisis, the crisis not in economic forecasting but weather forecasting”, he said. “Michael Fish getting up: ‘Someone’s called me, there’s no hurricane coming but it will be windy in Spain.’

“It is very similar to the sort of reports central banks issued pre-crisis, that there is no hurricane coming but it might be very windy in sub-prime.”

When it was put to him that the Bank of England had forecast a “hurricane” after the Brexit vote which had not materialised, Mr Haldane replied: “It’s true, and again fair cop.”