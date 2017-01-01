MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 1 (UPI) — The last time Michael Floyd had a road trip in Miami, he ended up with a DUI and out of a job.

What a difference a month makes. He kicked off 2017 in an entirely different fashion.

Now a member of the New England Patriots, Floyd is impressing coach Bill Belichick and his teammates after just two games. In Sunday’s 35-14 win against the Miami Dolphins, Floyd had three receptions for 36 yards and a score. Those stats don’t sound like much, but it was his physicality in getting them that made the most impact.

On Floyd’s 14-yard first-quarter touchdown, he broke tackles and pulled a pile of five Dolphins defenders into the end zone. His third-quarter block sprung Julian Edelman for a 77-yard touchdown. It was that play that sent the Patriots bench over-the-top. After Edelman caught the Tom Brady thrown dime, he slanted inside. Floyd lowered his right shoulder into Dolphins cornerback Tony Lippett on the play, sending him to the turf and into the concussion protocol.

“He’s gotten better everyday, just works hard,” Belichick said. “Obviously there’s a lot to learn in our offense and things we ask him to do but he’s gotten better every day and certainly helped us today.

“[His block was] good,” Belichick said. “[He’s a] strong kid.”

Floyd, 27, now has 37 catches for 488 yards and five touchdowns this season.

“Unbelievable,” Edelman said. “Mike came in here, he has been here for like two weeks, and he had a big opportunity this week to come in and help us and he made some plays. He’s tough. He’s physical. He can be in the room anytime I’m here. I like him.”

He had just one catch for six yards in the Patriots’ Week 16 win against the New York Jets.

“They got a little momentum there in the second half and then Juls [Julian Edelman] made a huge play, Mike [Floyd] made a huge block, that was sweet,” Brady said. “It was great to get contributions from everybody, all the backs, all the tight ends, the linemen are playing great and the receivers are all doing a great job.”

The Patriots wide receiver had a .217 blood alcohol concentration when he was arrested for a DUI last month, the morning after the Arizona Cardinals flew back from Florida and a loss to the Miami Dolphins. He was waived by the Cardinals two days later. Floyd was also charged with DUI while attending the University of Notre Dame.

His first court appearance related to the DUI charge is set for Feb. 24.

Floyd’s .217 put him in the super extreme blood-alcohol level. A first offense for that carries a 45-day jail sentence. If the court considers his charge a second offense, a super-extreme DUI charge comes with 180 days in jail. The fifth-year pass-catcher is due $7.3 million this season before hitting free agency this offseason.