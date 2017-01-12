The daughter of Michael Jackson has said she is “incredibly offended” by the portrayal of her father in a new Sky Arts drama after a white actor was cast to play him.

Paris Jackson, 18, said images of Joseph Fiennes depicting the late music superstar and Stockard Channing as her godmother, Dame Elizabeth Taylor, made her want to “vomit”.

A petition has been signed by more than 20,000 people to boycott the upcoming TV movie, which is part of a series called Urban Myths that starts on January 19.

After images were published online showing Shakespeare In Love star Fiennes as the King of Pop, Ms Jackson wrote on Twitter: “I’m so incredibly offended by it, as I’m sure plenty of people are as well, and it honestly makes me want to vomit.