Lawyers for Michael Jackson are accusing Wade Robson of withholding evidence in his sex assault lawsuit against the King of Pop.

In new court documents obtained by E! News, lawyers representing the “Beat It” singer’s companies claim that Wade “has made false statements under oath regarding the existence of documents and his search for documents.”

They also believe Wade has “affirmatively withheld documents that should have been produced years ago and has redacted documents based on objectively frivolous assertions of privilege.”

Michael’s attorneys are asking a judge to order more than $17,000 in sanctions.

In comparison, Wade’s attorney slammed the new court filing and claimed it was an attempt to “intimidate” his client.