Fiennes, brother of the highly regarded actor Ralph Fiennes, is playing Jackson in a TV special on Sky Arts, an arts-oriented channel. The made-for-television film, Urban Myths, recalls the trip Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando made when driving from New York to Ohio in an attempt to get home in the ensuing chaos after the 9/11 attacks.

If you’re struggling to see the problem here, we’ll make it very clear for you—Fiennes, a white man, is playing Jackson, a black man.

Fans refuse to accept this, and while they may not be able to alter casting, they have set up a petition to boycott the film. “It’s easy to see why the story would make a compelling film—but it’s harder to understand why the actor best known for his role in Shakespeare in Love was the first choice to play one of the world’s most iconic black musicians,” the petition states.

“While there was much speculation during his life that Jackson ‘wanted to be white,’ the simple fact of the matter is that Jackson’s own words and actions showed that was untrue time and time again. Despite a public struggle with vitiligo, a rare skin disorder that results in the loss of pigment, he identified in interviews as a proud black man, and went out of his way to fight for better treatment of black artists in the entertainment industry.”