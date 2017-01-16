Free-agent outfielder Michael Saunders has agreed to a one-year contract with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Jon Heyman of Today’s Knuckleball and Jim Salisbury of CSN Philly reported the news Monday. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports later reported the deal is worth $9 million with a club option worth $11 million and can be worth as much as $14 with escalators.

Saunders picked a good time to become a free agent after his best season in Major League Baseball as a member of the Toronto Blue Jays. Last year marked the first time in his career that he played at least 140 games, with the offensive result showing he warranted the additional playing time that Blue Jays manager John Gibbons afforded him.

Michael Saunders 2016 Stats 140 Games Ever .253 Batting Average 2014 .338 OBP 2014 .478 SLG Ever 32 2B Ever 24 HR Ever 115 OPS+ 2014 59 Walks Ever 1.3 WAR 2014 Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Per Dirk Hayhurst of TSN.ca, one of the big reasons for Saunders’ 2016 breakout was a mechanical change in his swing:

Before coming to the Jays, Saunders’ hands were at a resting position above his shoulders, hovering. Now they’ve come down to the shoulders and as a result, Saunders’ swing is shorter and faster to the ball. His swing also has more trunk and less arms involved in the process. The payout is that Saunders’ power-to-plate coverage ratio has increased. He’s taking the ball out all over the park, and hitting more pitches in the strike zone, especially down and away.

Because there’s a clear mechanical change to explain why he performed better in 2016 than he had at least since 2014, there’s no reason to believe he can’t be an above-average hitter for his new team.

Heading into his age-30 season next year, Saunders was one of those under-the-radar sluggers who wasn’t going to break the bank for his new team and can provide middle-of-the-order production.

The Blue Jays helped give him an opportunity to shine because he was hitting around stars like Jose Bautista, Josh Donaldson and Edwin Encarnacion. He made himself into more than just someone who could take some of the runs batted in they set up for him by getting on base so frequently.

Finding power is a luxury in Major League Baseball, especially in free agency, where teams will often pay top dollar for it. Saunders is a well-rounded hitter who can get on base at a solid clip and will hit 20-plus homers if he can stay on the field. He should provide some pop to a Phillies outfield that looks sorely in need with spring training not far off in the horizon.

It all adds up to a solid addition for the Phillies in an offseason without great depth in free agency.