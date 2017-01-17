As a result of the row, 26 Democratic members of Congress have said they will boycott Mr Trump’s inauguration on Friday, including Mr Lewis himself.

“When you insult Rep John Lewis, you insult America,” said Yvette Clarke, a New York representative.

Some Republicans have defended Mr Trump’s criticism of Mr Lewis, arguing it was inappropriate for a congressman to question an incoming president’s legitimacy.

Following the clash with Mr Trump, book sales of Mr Lewis’ work have increased dramatically.

The top three current bestsellers on Amazon are related to the politician, while sales of his 1998 memoir, Walking with the Wind, have increased 800,000 per cent in the days following the tweets.