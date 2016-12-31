MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Jabrill Peppers, Michigan’s All-American linebacker, sat out for Friday night’s Orange Bowl Classic against Florida State due to an unspecified injury.

Peppers was reportedly injured in practice in the lead-up to the game, although nothing was disclosed at the time.

A 6-1, 205-pound redshirt sophomore from New Jersey, Peppers is expected to turn pro after this game. He is projected as an NFL safety and a top-five pick in the 2017 draft.

Peppers led Michigan with 16 tackles for losses. He had 72 total stops, which tied for second on the team, and had four sacks and one interception. He also returned 10 kickoffs for a 26.0 average and 21 punts for a 14.8 average and one touchdown.