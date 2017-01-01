Jabrill Peppers is uncertain whether he’ll return to Michigan next season or declare for the NFL Draft.

The versatile linebacker and returner was forced to sit out Michigan’s 33-32 loss to Florida State in the Orange Bowl on Friday night with a hamstring injury that he tweaked in practice a day earlier.

Teammate Jake Butt, also considered a possible first-round draft pick, suffered a right knee injury during the second quarter after a 16-yard reception. ESPN reported Saturday that Butt has a torn ACL that will require surgery.

After the game, Peppers was emotional and said he wanted to play but tested the hamstring during warm-ups and couldn’t run at full speed.

The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder emphasized that he didn’t sit out protect himself for the NFL. LSU’s Leonard Fournette and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey skipped their team’s bowl games to prepare for the draft.

Peppers plans to take as much time as allowed before coming to a decision on his future plans. The deadline for underclassmen to enter the 2017 draft is Jan. 16.

“I could care less about what people think about why I didn’t play,” Peppers said. “I just couldn’t be out there with my brothers. That hurt more than the loss. My future didn’t play any role in this. I still don’t know what I’m going to do yet.”

Though Peppers has two years of eligibility remaining at Michigan, he is projected as a first-round draft pick. He is listed by NFLDraftScout.com as the No. 1 outside linebacker prospect for 2017 and is projected as the third overall pick.

Peppers was named an All-American, the Big Ten defensive player of the year, linebacker of the year and return specialist of the year. He ranked third in the Big Ten with 16 tackles for loss and also played some offense.

Butt, named the Mackey Award winner as the nation’s top tight end, is a senior who was an All-American, first-team All-Big Ten and conference’s tight end of the year. NFLDraftScout.com lists Butt as the No. 3 tight end for 2017 and a possible second-round selection.

Given Butt’s injury occurred during a bowl that had no bearing on the national championship, some critics questioned why Butt risked injury to play in the bowl game. He was having none of that.

“Thank you for all of the prayers and well wishes. God has a plan for me and I know through him I can overcome anything!” Butt tweeted after the game. “Never once crossed my mind to sit this game out and I would never change that mindset. I play this game bc I love it, my teammates, coaches.”

ESPN reported that Butt has disability insurance policies in place should the injury hurt his draft stock or keep him from playing again.