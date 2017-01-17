One of HP Enterprise’s most senior executives will take charge of Micro Focus after the FTSE 100 group completes its £7bn reverse-takeover of HPE’s software business.

Micro Focus announced on Tuesday that Chris Hsu will become chief executive of the enlarged group when the deal completes in the third quarter of this year.

Mr Hsu, who is currently HPE’s chief operating officer and executive vice president of the software division, will take over from Micro Focus chief Stephen Murdoch, who will become chief operating officer.

He will be responsible for ensuring a smooth merger between the two companies, which is seen as the biggest moment in Micro Focus’ 41-year history, and run the Newbury-based business from the US.

Micro Focus, which specialises in maintaining systems that use obsolete code such as financial infrastructure and point of sale systems, reached a surprise $8.8bn (£7.1bn) deal to buy HPE’s software division last year.