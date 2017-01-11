10. Patrick McCaw, SG

Patrick McCaw is one of the few Warriors trending in the wrong direction. After averaging 12.4 minutes in November and December, he’s played only four minutes since the calendar changed. He can facilitate and shoot the three, but he’s inconsistent with both. And his 103.9 defensive rating is highest among the regulars.

He’s still ahead of the curve for a second-round pick.

Grade: C+

9. David West, PF

Credit David West for remaining relevant through his transition from former All-Star to reserve role player. He’s never had a better shooting season (54.7 percent), and his passing is proficient as ever (6.4 assists per 36 minutes). That’s enough to secure a passing grade, though he’d score higher if he provided more resistance at the rim.

Grade: C+

8. Ian Clark, SG

No one has experienced more exponential growth by the Bay this season than fourth-year guard Ian Clark. A full-time player for the first time in his career, he’s striping both his field goals and triples at eye-opening rates (51.4 and 40.8, respectively).

“He’s an excellent shooter, obviously, but he’s really improved his in-between game,” Kerr said, per Steward. “He makes a lot of float shots, puts the ball on the floor and he’s a very smart player. We’re thrilled with Ian.”

Whatever the expectations were for Clark entering this season, he’s long since sprinted past them. In addition to his fiery touch, he’s more than doubling his turnovers (0.5 per game) with assists (1.1), and his matchups are shooting 2.3 points worse than they do on average.

Grade: A

7. Zaza Pachulia, C

Zaza Pachulia is neither a top-five minutes-getter for the Warriors nor a member of their famed Death Lineup. He is, however, the team’s surprise leader in on-court net efficiency (plus-17.0 points per 100 possessions). His ground-bound game doesn’t offer much in rim protection, but he’s an active rebounder, clever passer and capable scorer underneath.

Grade: B-

6. Shaun Livingston, PG

Shaun Livingston is both the anti-Warrior and the perfect Warrior.

He’s the only perimeter player who won’t fire from long distance, but he’s a hyper-versatile two-way weapon. He’s absurdly efficient when he shoots (career-high 57.2 percent) and discerning as a distributor (1.7 assists against 0.8 turnovers). When he shares the floor with the core four, destruction follows at a rate of plus-43.3 points per 100 possessions.

Grade: B