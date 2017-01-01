Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski declared Saturday that Grayson Allen is no longer one of the team’s captains, but declined to say when the suspended junior guard could return to the lineup.

Allen was banned indefinitely for tripping Steven Santa Ana during fifth-ranked Duke’s 72-61 victory over Elon on Dec. 21. The action marked the third time that Allen tripped a player dating to last season.

“Right now, I don’t want to talk about Grayson,” Krzyzewski said following Saturday’s 89-75 setback to Virginia Tech. “He was part of the loss today by not being there and we’ve also — instead of tri-captains, we’ve eliminated him from being a captain of the team.”

Guard Matt Jones and forward Amile Jefferson are now considered co-captains for the Blue Devils (12-2, 0-1 ACC).

Allen, who was on the bench Saturday, is averaging 16.0 points, 4.7 rebound and 3.5 assists per game.