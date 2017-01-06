Tianjin TEDA signed Chelsea midfielder Mikel John Obi on Friday, bringing an end to the anchor’s 10-and-a-half-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel has signed a contract at the Tianjin Olympic Center Stadium, and the Nigerian confirmed his move to the Chinese Super League after releasing a statement via his official Twitter account:

A letter to my Chelsea family. 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/FhcUyq3iaV — Mikel John Obi (@mikel_john_obi) January 6, 2017

The 29-year-old leaves west London having failed to make an appearance under manager Antonio Conte this season, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Nemanja Matic and Cesc Fabregas preferred in the central roles.

Chelsea paid tribute to their departing figure not long after it was announced he would be joining the Chinese Super League revolution, per a post via the club’s official website:

Having learned the trade of defensive midfielder from one of the best in the business – Claude Makelele – Mikel gradually filled the boots of the old master and was a regular choice under a series of Chelsea managers. He won medals while working with Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Di Matteo and Rafael Benitez. […] His close-range volley against Fulham in September 2013 ended a goalless run dating back to January 2007. The uninhibited joy among his team-mates was mirrored by those in the Stamford Bridge stands, highlighting his cult status among fans.

The move means Mikel follows former Chelsea team-mates Oscar (Shanghai SIPG) and Ramires (Jiangsu Suning) to China, and MailOnline’s Matthew Smith reported he will earn a whopping £140,000 per week on a three-year deal.

Premier League Zone posted an image of Mikel posing with his new team colours, understandably eager to re-establish himself as a leading force at club level:

OFFICIAL: Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel has signed for Chinese Super League side Tianjin TEDA. #CFC pic.twitter.com/mOyJr6y0st — Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) January 6, 2017

Mikel’s agent, John Shittu, previously alluded to his client’s Stamford Bridge exit prior to the January transfer window, per The Sun (h/t Jean-Luca Mascaro of Italian outlet Calciomercato.com):

It is very likely that Obi Mikel will leave Chelsea in January. There are many clubs who are interested in his services so let’s see how it goes. In the past, we did have some discussions with Inter Milan but there are also many other Italian clubs who want him. Mikel has admirers all over the world, in England, Germany, China, Spain and in Italy. Let’s see what happens in the coming weeks.



That said, the former Blues midfielder will be hopeful of reviving his previous prominence with a fresh start and leaves Chelsea after making a total of 372 appearances for the club, per Transfermarkt.

Mikel arrived in the Premier League from Norwegian outfit FK Lyn in 2006 and quickly established himself as a favourite under then-manager Jose Mourinho, as well as the Portuguese’s successors.

However, the Nigeria international’s involvement at Stamford Bridge began to diminish during the 2013-14 campaign. Since then, he has taken on more of a bit-part role for the Premier League giants.

Mikel leaves the Blues with two Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League winners’ medal, four FA Cups, a UEFA Europa League crown and two League Cups to his name.