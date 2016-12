The benchmark index, dominated by international companies, outperformed its European peers, making gains of 14.43pc, its best performance since 2009 when the FTSE 100 leapt 22pc. The German DAX finished up 6.9pc this year, while the CAC in Paris added 4.7pc. However, the Spanish IBEX fell 2.3pc and the Italian benchmark index, the FTSE MIB, plunged 10pc, due to a 38pc slump in the banking sector.