Yegna is described as “inspiring positive behaviour change for girls in Ethiopia” and DFID has dedicated £5.2 million towards building their brand as part of a £16 million package given to Girl Effect.

Details of the funding were contained in a contract uncovered by the Daily Mail which was awarded to an agency to manage the Yegna brand and media products up until August 2018.

Peter Bone, the Tory MP, told the Telegraph: “The decision by the secretary of state is a victory for commonsense and shows that she is determined to get our aid policy right.”

A DFID spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to end our partnership with Girl Effect following a review of the programme. Empowering women and girls around the world remains a priority but we judge there are more effective ways to invest UK aid and to deliver even better results for the world’s poorest and value for taxpayers’ money.”