Cars that run on diesel should be subject to stricter pollution tests, transport experts have said, after a study found modern diesel cars produced more than double the amount of toxic gas than new lorries and buses.

Research examining “real world” emissions tests – rather than those in laboratory conditions – reportedly found the latest diesel lorries and buses produced an average of 210 milligrams of nitrogen oxide per kilometre compared with 500 mg/km for new diesel cars.

The International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), which analysed the results of the tests by Germany’s vehicle testing agency and a Finnish research centre, said the reason for the difference is because the heavier vehicles were subject to much stricter official pollution tests than cars, The Times reported.

New diesel cars are legally required to produce a maximum of 80mg/km. However, the tests are carried out under laboratory conditions, for which car manufacturers tend to use prototypes that have been designed to perform well. In contrast, for the past two years lorries and buses have been subject to random tests of vehicles already on the road.