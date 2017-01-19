He said cutting collections would likely have “adverse public health consequences”.

“Four weeks is a long time for waste to be left, particularly in warmer weather,” he said.

“Worse still, if people miss a bin collection for some reason then waste could be sat in bins for up to eight weeks; it simply isn’t good enough.”

A council spokesman said recycling had gone up 15 per cent since the introduction of the policy, adding: “We do advise residents use recycling centres to dispose of extra waste, but it would be much better to recycle it in the first place.”