STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo., Jan. 11 (UPI) — A shocked Colorado resident captured video of a moose family visiting her apartment building to lick salt from the outside stairs.

Kelly Jones captured video Tuesday of the mother moose and her two calves licking the salt from the outdoor stairs of her apartment building in Steamboat Springs.

The video then cuts to footage of the moose family feeding on trees next to the complex’s parking lot and walking a shoveled path next to the building.