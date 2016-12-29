“An increase of anything like 12 million in just 25 years is, quite simply, unacceptable to the British public and certainly not what they voted for in the referendum.”

The most recent official figures showed that total international net migration – the difference between the number of people arriving and leaving the country – was at a near record estimated level of 335,000 in the year to the end of June.

The paper from Migration Watch suggests that net migration, including both EU and non-EU migrants, is likely to remain at more than 300,000 in the medium to long term unless Britain leaves the Single Market.