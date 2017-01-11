He will say that when deciding whether to launch a military strike the Government examines “the nature and immediacy of the threat, the probability of an attack, whether the anticipated attack is part of a concerted pattern of continuing armed activity; the likely scale of the attack and the injury and loss or damage likely to result therefrom in the absence of mitigating action”.

However, he will add that the Government studies “the likelihood that there will be other opportunities to undertake effective action in self-defence that may be expected to cause less serious collateral injury, loss or damage”.