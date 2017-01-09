They arrived at 11am and had performed without incident in pubs, to groups of local and visiting football fans and to the majority of shoppers.

But a source close to the group said: “The atmosphere had been great with the vast majority of people, but I was absolutely amazed by the vitriolic abuse they started to receive.

“The issues began when they started dancing near to the Bull outside the Bullring and later near to Marks & Spencer. They were roundly abused and threatened with violence.

“One lady was particularly angry and a group of young men started to become very abusive and confrontational, accusing them of being racists, which of course they are not.

“They started jumping in between the dancers and knocking off their hats. The dancers tried to explain why their faces were painted black, but they would not listen.

“They tried in vain to explain but things took such a turn for the worse that the performances had to be abandoned.”