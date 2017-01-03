“There was an early admission of liability by the trust and there has been no civil trial and the criminal trial collapsed – for which the family watched as frustrated and to some extent bemused spectators.

“They have waited four and half years for long this opportunity with no little restraint and great patience.”

He claimed if a caesarian had been undertaken at the earlier opportunity her death may have been avoided – something the NHS trust denies.

He added: “If the c section had been undertaken in an elected basis promptly on arrival at hospital l, possibly by a different surgeon, then that basic error may not have been made.”

Representing the Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, Mike Atkins said the risk of placenta being left behind remained the same regardless of when the surgery took place.

“The risk was no greater in the morning of the 9th than the evening of the 8th because when that surgery was performed the surgeon had the same good view of the stomach open. In fact the same staff were in duty.”

Making an emotional tribute to his wife, Tom Cappuccini said: “She was one of the greatest people I am ever likely to meet in my life.”

“She was very bubbly, kind, caring and loving person. She had lots of friends and lots of time for her friends.

“She was a great mother, a fantastic wife and she loved looking after Luca.

“As a teacher her education background enabled her to give him a good start to his young life.”

The inquest was originally halted in 2014 when it became apparent that criminal charges could be brought following the tragedy.

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust made legal history by becoming the first NHS trust to face corporate manslaughter charges.

But the case was dismissed by a judge at the Inner London Crown Court in February 2016.

Dr Errol Cornish, the consultant anaesthetist who treated Mrs Cappuccini, was also told he had no case to answer with regards to gross negligence manslaughter charges against him.

Another doctor, Nadeem Azeez, also had charges against him dropped.

The inquest, which is due to last 10 days, continues.